Rose Marie (Bobbi) Phenicie, 77, of Davenport Court, Maryland passed away November 13, 2020. Born December 5th in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Jean and Edward Trebes. She was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed yard sales "flea markets", picking crabs, playing cards, going to the senior center, visiting with friends, and spending time with her family. She had the best sense of humor and loved creating memories with her family. Everyone that knew her saw the love she had for the Lord, her family, and friends.

She is survived by three sons; Leo Phenicie (Laura) of Arnold MD, Christopher Phenicie (Christy) of Gaffney, SC and Nickalaus Phenicie of Baltimore, MD. She was known as "Mom Mom" and "Grandma Bobbi" to grandchildren; Leah Phenicie, Leo Phenicie and Cortlyn Phenicie; three sisters, Jean Marie "Suzy" Sauer of Delaware, Rose Savage of Baltimore, and the late Alice Dolan.

Visitation Service will be: Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1015 Sundown Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral service will follow immediately after visitation. Interment will be in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

Singleton Funeral Home at 1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland is caring for the family.

Memorials may be made to: Fellowship Baptist Church, 1015 Sundown Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 to the following ministries: Nursery, Thanksgiving Baskets, and Vacation Bible School.

The family will be at the resident, 580 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold Md. A Tribute wall is available at www.singletonfuneralhome.com