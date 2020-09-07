1/1
Bobbie Hurley
Gaffney, S.C. - Bobbie Carolyn Ferguson Hurley, 42, of 114 Madison Avenue, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Pelham, she was the fiancé of Mitch Gallman and daughter of the late Lewis Dean Ferguson and Bennie Joyce Howard Ferguson Nelson and stepdaughter of the late Hayward Nelson. She was a graduate of Riverside High School, a retired photographer, and of the Baptist faith. She was an artist and cosmetologist, loved her family and gardening.

Surviving in addition to her fiancé are a son, Patrick Hurley (Alexis Hutchens) of Lyman; a brother, Trampas Ferguson of Lyman; three sisters, Robin Kincaid of Greenville, Reba Ferguson and Missy Garrett (Robert), both of Greer; one grandchild on the way.

Bobbie will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Lying in State
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
