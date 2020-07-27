1/
Bobbie Nickelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Chesnee, S.C. - Bobbie Ruth Beck Nickelson, 86, formerly of 390 Anderson Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Otto Beck and Minnie Grey Beck. She was a high school graduate, retired from Thornwell Children's Home and a member of West End Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and baking.

Surviving is a son, Donnie Whitman of Laurens; a brother, Herb Beck of Orlando, FL; three grandchildren, Amy Clark of Chesnee, Robin McClellan of Laurens and Syrenthia Smeal (Lennie) of Laurens; great-grandchildren, Blake, Delaney, Clay, Andrew, Jared, Kristie, Dustin and Steven; 9 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Thornwell, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved