Bobbie Nickelson

Chesnee, S.C. - Bobbie Ruth Beck Nickelson, 86, formerly of 390 Anderson Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Otto Beck and Minnie Grey Beck. She was a high school graduate, retired from Thornwell Children's Home and a member of West End Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and baking.

Surviving is a son, Donnie Whitman of Laurens; a brother, Herb Beck of Orlando, FL; three grandchildren, Amy Clark of Chesnee, Robin McClellan of Laurens and Syrenthia Smeal (Lennie) of Laurens; great-grandchildren, Blake, Delaney, Clay, Andrew, Jared, Kristie, Dustin and Steven; 9 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Thornwell, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.