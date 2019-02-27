God sent an angel for his loving Christian Servant, Miss Bobbie Jeanette Watson Wood, Thursday evening, February 21, 2019, at her home, 1036 North Logan Street, Gaffney, South Carolina. Miss Wood passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Miss Bobbie Jeanette Watson Wood, age 78, was the oldest child born to the late Josephine Hellen Wood. She was born in Columbia, S.C., on November 17, 1940. Bobbie grew up in rural Cherokee County, one of two girls in her family. She graduated from Granard High School in 1958, where she excelled academically, was a member of the school's basketball team and was crowned Miss Granard High School. Ms. Wood received her formal education from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, S.C., with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education, and Master's degree in Secondary Guidance and Counseling, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, S.C. Her post graduate studies which resulted in thirty hours above were completed at the University of South Carolina. After undergraduate school, she returned home and taught clerical business and business math at Granard High School. While at Granard she served as Student Council Advisor, Assistant Basketball Coach, Annual Yearbook Advisor, Pep Club Advisor, Cheerleader Sponsor and Mediator in Race Relations when needed. Bobbie loved working with and helping high school students achieve their goals. She was a prominent educator, whose distinctive career was marked by a host of positions in education - Business Education Teacher, Counselor/Director of Guidance, School-to-Work Coordinator and Adult Education Teacher. While serving as a guidance counselor at Gaffney Senior High School, Ms. Wood impacted the lives of many students. She was a counselor ever on call, available at any time she was needed, spending countless hours aiding students and parents, counseling with students about life issues, and guiding them on educational choices. In addition, she would go beyond the call of duty to assist a student in crisis, such as purchasing clothing and providing temporary shelter. In one case, she provided a home for a student for seven years after the death of his great grandparents. Ms. Wood took him into her home and provided for him until he completed high school and college. This student went on to complete a career of service to his country in the military and is now a productive and well-respected person in his community. Ms. Wood was very involved in community service. She served as past secretary of South Carolina State University National Alumni Association, Cherokee County Democratic Party, Cherokee County Mental Health Board and Bible School Time Board. She was a member of the Cherokee County Social Service Board, Cherokee County Boys and Girls Club Board, Cherokee County Children's Home Board, Habilitation and Special Needs Board, Committee for Schools and Community Relations USCS, and Student Recruitment Committee Spartanburg Technical College, Council on Juvenile Delinquency for Cherokee and Spartanburg Counties, and Cherokee Alliance for the Visual Art Board. Additionally, to keep abreast of trends in education and the government, she served as Secretary of the Cherokee County Education Association and was chosen twice to represent the county at the National Education Convention. She was also a member of both the State and National Education Associations. Prior to her illness, Ms. Wood was active with The Altrusa International of Gaffney, Cherokee County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Committee, Cherokee County Literacy Association Board, City of Gaffney Zoning Board of Adjustments, and the Spartanburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., past Vice President. Ms. Wood received numerous awards and honors, such as, the NAACP Lifetime Achievement in Education Award, Human Relations Award, Cherokee County Education Association, South Carolina Education Association and Recognition for twenty five years of public service to the Democratic Party, Important first in Cherokee County, 1 of 2 blacks appointed to Social Services Board. She retired from Cherokee County School District with thirty three years of distinguished service. Miss Wood loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. For years she worked in true dedication to the Shady Grove Baptist Church by serving on the Usher Board, Senior Missionary, and Vacation Bible School teacher. For several years she published the Church bulletins, and served as decorator for special occasions. She was also a dedicated member of the Bethel Baptist Church Choir. Left to cherish many loving and fond memories is her long time and faithful companion, Mr. William (Bill) Cleveland, one sister: Mrs. Thelma W. Foster (the late Ellington) of Gaffney, one adopted sister: Mrs. Gloria Rosemond (the late Lemuel) of Gaffney, a special cousin: Mr. Simpson R. Wood of the home, two nieces: Dr. Helena L. Tillar of Santee, S.C., and Mrs. Gilda Dockery (Paul) of Charlotte, N.C., one nephew: Mr. Robert Littlejohn, Jr. (Audrey) of Lawrenceville, Ga., adopted son: Mr. Forest Morris (Diane) of Norfolk, Va., two God daughters: Miss Willise Williams of Columbia, S.C., and Ms. Jervonda Watkins of Gaffney, two great nieces: Miss Chelsea Littlejohn of Carrollton, Ga., and Miss Joey Dockery of Los Angeles, Calif., and one great nephew: Mr. Brandon J. White and a host of other relatives and many friends. Miss Wood was a jewel to her family. She was dedicated to and made many sacrifices for her family, always putting their needs before her own. She especially loved her nieces and nephew and was proud of their accomplishments and their commitment to public service. She was a wise person whose advice was sought with much appreciation. Our family whole-heartedly loved her and will truly miss her kindness, generosity, compassion and above all, the love she showed to all of us, her friends, her neighbors, her community and professional associates - all people. Homegoing Services for Miss Bobbie Jeanette Watson Wood will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church 218 W. Dr. L.M. Rosemond Lane, Gaffney, South Carolina. Receive Friends 12:15 p.m. and Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 712 Green River Road, Gaffney, South Carolina. Dockery's Funeral Home, Shelby, N.C.