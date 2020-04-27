|
Gaffney, S.C. – Bobby Eugene Corbett, 80, formerly of 537 Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Myree Patrick Corbett and son of the late Robert Carroll Corbett and Louise Addis Corbett. He retired from Winn-Dixie and DPA Equipment, was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of Park Hills Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and member of the choir. He loved his family, singing, watching western movies and coin collecting.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Patrick Wayne Corbett (Emily) and Kevin Scott Corbett (Cheryl), both of Gaffney; a brother, Billy Corbett of Gaffney; three sisters, Carole Johnson (Jerry) of Dallas, TX, Sheila Cole and Kim Ruppe (Jerry), both of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Lindsey Corbett, Kaitlin Corbett and Addie Corbett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Jill Corbett Sellers.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Charles McClure, Reverend Tom Moore and Reverend Roger Ham officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Park Hills Baptist Church, 1100 Leadmine Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020