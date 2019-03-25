(April 11, 1932-March 21, 2019) Gaffney, S.C. - Bobby E. White of 213 Trenton Road went home to be with the Lord Thursday night, March 21, at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was 86. Born in Kings Mountain, Bobby was the loving husband of Lois Wallace White and the son of the late Oscar and Vera Batchelor White of Gaffney. A quiet but devout Christian, Bobby's life gave living witness to the testimony of his faith as he strove to live each day with patience, humility, humor, and love. A graduate of Limestone College (Mathematics), Bobby worked for over 30 years as Manager of the Industrial Engineering Department of Milliken's Gaffney Manufacturing Plant ("The Big Mill") where he was instrumental in the computerization of the Gaffney facilities. A US Coast Guard veteran, Bobby served aboard The Mendota and The Frying Pan Light Ship as an Electricians Mate during the early 1950's. Bobby was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church, the American Legion, the Cherokee National Golf Club, and the (former) "Minute Men" bowling team. Voted "Most Courteous" by the GHS Senior Class of 1950, Bobby was a gracious man never given to a quick temper or harsh word. His easy-going manner, engaging personality, and quick smile earned him the nickname "Smiley" as well as scores of friends wherever he went. He loved Jesus, his family, music, horseshoes, and canasta. With his wife of 66 years, "Pop" is survived by his three daughters, Debra McDaniel and husband Steve and Lynn Lawrence and husband Barry all of Gaffney, and Denise Willis and husband David of Huntersville, NC. He also leaves behind his three grandchildren Stacy McDaniel Zimmerman and husband Nick ("Kidd"), Terry McDaniel and wife Tina, and Robert Lawrence, as well as six great-grandchildren, Hunter and Tucker Zimmerman, Ember and Rayne McDaniel, Justice Bevis, and Trisden Bolyard. Bobby was preceded in death by his three brothers, Floyd, Jimmy, and Donald White, and two grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 3:00pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 24 at the Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, March 25 at the Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will immediately following in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.