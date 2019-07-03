Blacksburg - Bobby Gordon Fulton, born on January 26, 1941, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019. He went peacefully surrounded by his family. Bobby was a lifetime resident of Blacksburg, SC. Along with being an avid golfer and fisherman, he was also Blacksburg High School's most devoted fan and supporter. Bobby was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Elaine Fulton; four daughters, Gina Sheppard and husband, Brian, of Mocksville, NC, Judy Martin and husband, William, of Blacksburg, Mary Hames and husband, Drewell, of Lakeland, FL, and Barbie Fulton of Blacksburg; one son, Bud Fulton and wife, Susan, of Blacksburg; 13 grandchildren. Eli Sheppard, Tabbitha Hames, Emerald Kolar and husband, Jason, Stephanie Hames, Lacey Tuthill, Micheala Hames, Kaitlyn Fuqua, Destiny Fuqua, Gabe Fulton, Joshua Fowler, Joselyn Fowler, Henry Fulton, and Kegan Fulton; and five great-grandchildren, Kaia Mapp, Judah Kolar, Caden Kolar, Kendrick Mapp, and Micah Kolar. Also, Bobby has numerous step-grandchildren and honorary adoptive children and grandchildren. His surviving siblings include three brothers, Wylie Fulton of Forest City, NC, Gene Fulton of Spartanburg, and Danny Fulton of Blacksburg; and three sisters, Sue Thompson of Clemmons, NC, Beth Stoughton of Wagener- Sally, SC, and Becky Fulton of Lexington, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, GD and Edith Fulton, two brothers, Larry and Jimmy Fulton, and a sister, Deborah Fulton.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Fulton Family Farm, 316 Rockhouse Road, Blacksburg. Steve Turner, Ron Stanton, Brad Fulton, Gabe Fulton, Eli Sheppard, Josh Money, and Jason Kolar will serve as pallbearers.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Blacksburg High School Athletic Booster Club in his memory.

The family will be at the residence.

