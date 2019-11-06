|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Bobby Dean Henson, 65, of 158 Millies Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Boiling Springs, NC, he was the husband of Kathy Ivey Henson and son of the late Adam Henson and Mae Beatty Henson. He was a retired plumber, loved his family, and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, James Adam Henson and wife, Sheena and Seth Daniel Henson, both of Gaffney; a brother, Junior Henson of Mooresboro, NC; two sisters, Lois Bailey of Blacksburg and Norma Jean Beheler and husband, Larry of Mooresboro, NC; six grandchildren, Miranda Campbell, Alisha Henson, Emily Henson, Desi Henson, Dewayne Henson and Dean Henson; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Henson and William Henson.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Michael Ivey officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019