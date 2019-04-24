Gaffney, S.C. - Bobby Joe Wright, 86, formerly Clary Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Thomas Edward "Ed" Wright and Ressie Kennedy Wright. He first retired from Limestone Mills after 40 years of service, then retired from the Board of Public Works, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved fishing, Blue Grass music, playing all stringed instruments and loved to sing.

Surviving are two sons, Joe (J.D.) Wright and wife, Shelia of Chattanooga, TN and Roger Wright of Boiling Springs, SC; a daughter, Janis Reisinger of Boiling Springs, SC; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his friend and caregiver, Yvonnie Gordon of Gaffney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donna Wright, a son-in-law, Charles Reisinger, five brothers, Roy Wright, Claude Wright, Arthur Wright, Jack Wright and Earl Dean Wright and two sisters, Lois Powell and Lorene Whelchel.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Joey Shetley, Dr. Bob Finley and Mr. J. D. Wright officiating. Interment will be in Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 2929 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

