Bobby Liles

Blacksburg, S.C. - Bobby Lee Liles, 79, of 1534 Possum Trot Road, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gastonia, N.C., he was first married to the late Virginia Gayle Liles, was the husband of Tiffany Smith Liles of the home, and son of the late Ollie Liles and Elress Clark Liles. He retired from Freightliner, loved his family, and was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Scott Liles (fiancé Karen) of Blacksburg and Dean Liles of Gaffney; two sisters, Peggy Turner (Gary) of High Point, N.C. and Betty Green of Lincolnton, N.C.; a granddaughter, Amanda Cipriano (John); three great-grandchildren, Nova, Zyva and Giovanni; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Liles.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

