Grover, N.C. - Mr. Bobby Gene Martin Sr., 80, of 151 Stonehaven Drive, passed away on June 2, 2019, at Atrium Health Cleveland. Born in Hickory Grove, he was the husband of Bernice Sue Martin and the son of the late Mike Martin and Essie Martin McGuiness. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 at Gordon Mortuary. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Martin family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 5, 2019
