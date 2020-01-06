|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Robert "Bobby" Curtis Martin, 84, of 1449 Oak Ridge Road, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Shirley Jolly Martin and son of the late Joe Henry Martin and Nannie Martin. He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School in Boiling Springs, NC, retired from Hoechst Celanese, a U. S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, quail hunting, trout fishing and gardening. He was a wonderful handyman and could fix anything.
Surviving are two sons, Robbie Martin and wife, Stephanie of Gaffney and Mark Martin of Ohio; a brother Paul Martin of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Cassidy Martin and Dakota Martin; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Willene Cantrell and three brothers, Gene Martin, Ralph Martin and Danny Martin.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Buddy Morehead officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020