Bobby Mills

Gaffney, S.C. - Bobby Eston Mills, 78, of 450 Ballenger Road, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, at his home.

Born July 2nd in Spartanburg County to the late Dupree and Helen Price Mills. A graduate of Hickory Grove High School and the SC Criminal Justice Academy, he was formerly employed with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, was a Shriner, and of the Baptist faith. Mr. Mills enjoyed all types of sports, was an avid Jeff Gordon and Atlanta Braves fan, and reading the daily newspaper on the front porch.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Moss) Mills, daughters Vanessa Millwood (Kenny), Traci Harris (Tom) of Boiling Springs, NC and son Wayne Mills (Farrah) of Spartanburg. Known as "Pap-paw" to grandchildren, Brad Millwood (Christina), Jennifer Millwood (Brian) of Gaffney, Namesake Bobby Lee (Brittnay) of Shelby, NC, Dr. Jackson Harris of Knoxville, TN, Kayce Jo Harris of Boiling Springs, NC, and Isabelle "Izzy" Mills of Spartanburg. Also great-grandchildren, Dylan Millwood, Samantha Seay, Ramsey Millwood, Zoey and Devin Mills, and bonus grands, Cayden and Caylee Yonkoske; sisters Nora Tindall (Jimmy) and Sherri Floyd (Joel); brothers, Albert and Roy Mills, and predeceased brother, Carroll Mills.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, Gaffney with Chaplain Douglas Simmons officiating. The family will visit with friends after the service.

The family may be contacted at the home and ask that memorials be made to Brookdale Hospice, 25 Woodlake Road Suite 405, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family extends a special thank you to caregivers, Emily, GiGi, Danielle, Nadine, Marisa, and Ron.

