|
|
Aiken, S.C. - Bobby Glenn Parker, 88, formerly of Calton Drive, Gaffney, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Agape Hospice House in Columbia.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Betty Louise Addis Parker and son of the late Hoyle Clarence Parker and Alice Miller Parker. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and retired from Pittsburg Plate Glass in Shelby, NC and Broad River Brick in Blacksburg. He was a U.S. Marines Corps veteran having served in the Korean War and a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Glenn Parker and wife, Janet Loadholt of Aiken; two grandchildren, Galen Legarè Parker (Aly) of Kennesaw, GA and Bailey Olivia Parker of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Ann Parker Burrell.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Bobby's niece, Cindy Adams Hyde and her family for their love and care over the years. The family would also like to thank the staff and leadership of The Benton House of Aiken.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Baptist Church, "Lottie Moon International Missions", 822 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019