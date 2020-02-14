|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Bobby Dean Parker, 82, of 324 Parker Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Phyllis Clary Parker and son of the late William Forrest Parker and Corrie Bratton Parker. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, retired from Monsanto/MEMC and served as a bailiff for the Cherokee County Family Court for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a 50 year Mason with the Buffalo Masonic Lodge #202, loved his family and cattle farming.
Surviving are a son, Bobby Dean Parker, II and wife, Jeneane of Chattanooga, TN; three daughters, Stephanie Bettis and husband, Gaston of Blacksburg, Susan Moore and husband, Joey of York, and Kristi Bolin and husband, Eric of Rock Hill; two brothers, Lee "Hoot" Parker and wife, Carolyn of Blacksburg and Forrest "Junior" Parker and wife, Gerry of Kings Mountain, NC; a sister, Betty Harrington of Gaffney; two sisters-in-law, Frances Parker and Diane Parker, both of Blacksburg; nine grandchildren, Kierstyn Parker, Landry Parker, Bobby Dean Parker, III, Rowan Parker, Parker Moore, Hannah Moore and fiancé, Thomas Wilkerson, Daniel Bolin, Maci Bolin and Mariel Bolin; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, William "Bill" Parker, Henry "Bate" Parker, James "Jake" Parker, Charles Parker and Reverend Perrin Parker, and a sister, Leila Lyle.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Blacksburg with Dr. Terry Duvall, Reverend Jeff Connell and Mr. Bobby Dean Parker II officiating. Interment, with Masonic rites and military honors, will be in the Mount Paran Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, 137 Blackwell Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.