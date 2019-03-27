Blacksburg - Mr. Bobby Lewis Petty Sr., 73, of 1220 W Cherokee St, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.

Born in Gastonia, he was the son of the late Jess Petty and Ola Helms Petty. Bobby previously worked in construction and was a member of the Blacksburg Church of God.

Surviving Mr. Petty are two sons, Lewis Petty Jr and wife, Susan, of Cowpens, and Darryl Petty and wife, Mickie, of Elgin, SC; one daughter, Teresa Woods and husband, Tim, of Dallas, NC; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Benton and husband, Sam, Brittany Boland and husband, Chris, Mary Petty, Sara Petty, Daniel Petty, Phillip Petty and wife, Krista, Joshua Petty, Tiffany Woods, and Tobey Woods; and four greatgrandchildren, Hannah Boland, Gavin Petty, Chase Petty, and Rylyn Woods.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Douglas Petty; three brothers, Billy, Harley, and Loyd Petty; and four sisters, Juanita Miller, Bertha Flowers, Frances Wyatt, and Nettie Williams.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 26 of March, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will he held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Blacksburg Church of God with Rev. Quitman Hand officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont, NC.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

