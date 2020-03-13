|
Gaffney, S.C. – Bontee Dawkins Hoey, 102, of 311 West Third Street, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 8 p.m., from her residence.
A native of Cherokee County, she was the widow of the late Nathaniel Hoey to whom she was married 55 years. Her parents were the late Horace Littlejohn and the late Macie Dawkins.
Ms. Hoey retired from Modern Laundry in Gaffney after over 40 years of service. Upon retiring, she later worked at the Senior Center in Gaffney. She was a dedicated employee and was always willing to aid others.
Mother Bontee, as she was affectionately called, was an active member of Dunton United Methodist Church for the majority of her life during which she served in many capacities, most honorable being Mother of the Church. She had also served as an usher, on the Hospitality committee, member of the United Methodist Women, member of the Adult Sunday school class, and assisted with dinner preparations on the culinary committee. She will be remembered for her sweet, gentle spirit and her devotion to her church and her family.
Her greatest love was her son and best friend, Richard, who was a loving and devoted caregiver. She enjoyed spending time with Richard, cooking, gardening, and listening to gospel music from her local radio station. She had a contagious smile and served as an inspiration to many generations. She was the foundation of her family and her community. She often assisted others by emulating God's love through service. She loved being a blessing to others.
Mother Bontee is survived by her caring son, Richard Hoey, of the home; 27 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 80 great-great-grandchildren; and 25 greatgreat great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Roosevelt Dawkins; a son, Bobby Junior Hoey; a daughter, Macie Hoey Miller; and one very special grandson whom she reared in the home, Nathan "Natron" Crosby.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Dunton United Methodist Church 320 E. Buford Street with Rev. Calvin Smith officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
The family is receiving friends at the home.
