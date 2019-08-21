|
Gaffney, S.C. - Boyce Kevin Peeler, 48, of 222 Wilkinsville Highway, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Boyce J. Peeler and Betty Lou Gossett Peeler and was raised by his half-sister Linda Young of Gaffney and her late husband, Woody. He was a self-employed convenience store operator, loved hunting and fishing and of the Baptist faith.
He is also survived by a half-brother, Anthony Craig Neal and wife, Angela of Gaffney; his other half-sisters, Joan Neal of Atlanta, GA, Deborah Ann Peeler Scoggins and husband, William of Blacksburg, Jonnie Beth Peeler Rodgers and husband, David, and Barbara Jo Peeler Turney and husband, Kenny, both of Gaffney; a special friend, Brandon Hodge; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two half-sisters, Carol Neal McCraw and Tera Gent Cook.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019