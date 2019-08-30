|
Gaffney, S.C. - John Bradley "Brad" McCullough, 53, of 237 Brittany Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Dianne Lee McCullough of the home and the late John William Mc- Cullough. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was employed in construction, and a member of Mesopotamia United Methodist Church. He loved his family, fishing, football, pitching horseshoes and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.
Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Kayce Luanne Parris of Gaffney; a brother, Travis McCullough of Gaffney; a sister, Kim Sanders and fiancé, Barry Coriell of Gaffney; three nieces, Brooke, Baylee and Brantlee and a nephew, Johnny; one great-nephew, Layton. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbin Ann McCullough and his step-father, Olin "Bud" Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mesopotamia United Methodist Church with Rev. Jack Phillips and Rev. Angelia Price officiating. Interment will be in the Mesopotamia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mesopotamia United Methodist Church, 854 Hickory Grove Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence, 237 Brittany Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.