Gaffney, S.C. - Richard Brandon Fowler, 47, of 202 Tiffany Terrace, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Linda Patterson Fowler and James "Jimmy" Willard Fowler and the step-son of Lucy Turner Fowler. He was a Gamecock fan, loved NASCAR, especially Dale Jr. and loved his family. Mr. Fowler was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church.
In addition to his father and step-mother, also surviving is a son, Gage Fowler of Gaffney; a daughter, Aleaha Fowler of Gaffney; two brothers, Ward Fowler (Denise) and John Fowler (Crystal), both of Blacksburg; two sisters, Page Fowler Dixon of Spartanburg and Angela Fowler Martin (Mark) of Blacksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Reverend Lucky Earls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020