Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Brandon Fowler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandon Fowler Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Richard Brandon Fowler, 47, of 202 Tiffany Terrace, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Linda Patterson Fowler and James "Jimmy" Willard Fowler and the step-son of Lucy Turner Fowler. He was a Gamecock fan, loved NASCAR, especially Dale Jr. and loved his family. Mr. Fowler was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church.

In addition to his father and step-mother, also surviving is a son, Gage Fowler of Gaffney; a daughter, Aleaha Fowler of Gaffney; two brothers, Ward Fowler (Denise) and John Fowler (Crystal), both of Blacksburg; two sisters, Page Fowler Dixon of Spartanburg and Angela Fowler Martin (Mark) of Blacksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Reverend Lucky Earls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -