Spartanburg, S.C. - Brenda Carroll Bradshaw, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 26, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1947, to the late Lillie Mae (Foster) and Stacy Wilburn Carroll. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Graveside, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The Gore Family of White Columns Funeral Service is serving the Bradshaw Family