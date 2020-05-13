|
Brenda Camp Brown, 67, of 2221 Brugg St. Blacksburg, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Spartanburg Medical Center.
She was born in Cherokee County to Roland Camp, Sr. and Clarissa Conner Camp. Betty was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Samuel Brown; and brothers, John, Charles, and Roland Camp, Sr.
She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church and a bus driver for 23 years for Cherokee County School District.
Surviving are: sons, Terrence, Timothy, and Marcus Camp, all of Blacksburg; a sister, Patricia Hull, of Blacksburg; grandchildren, Risha Douglas, Tyler, Kayla, Bryson, and Immanuel Camp; great-grandchild, Tyllen Camp; Charles Quinton Littlejohn, reared in the home as her son; a host of nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 2 p.m. in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Michael Hull officiating. Interment will be in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 13, 2020