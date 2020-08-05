1/1
Brenda Ellis Thomas
Blacksburg, S.C. – Brenda Ellis Thomas, 79, of Blacksburg, passed away Saturday, August 1st, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Gary Thomas, whom she had celebrated 61 years of marriage. A native of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late Loy and Leavy Self Ellis. Brenda was an excellent cook and loved making jewelry. She also loved animals, especially her cat, "Yellowtail" and dog, "Bitsy". She had retired from nursing as an LPN and had served patients in the ER in the original Gaffney Hospital and Magnolia Place, as well as other doctors offices in Cherokee County. She was also a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC.

Cherishing her memory in addition to her husband, are daughter, Tena Earls and son, Johnny Thomas, Blacksburg, brother, Phillip Ellis, and sister, Lib E. Phillips, Gaffney, SC, and a special niece, Phyllis Gibson, Vacaville, CA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; Harry Lee Ellis, Blacksburg, J. L. Ellis, Winter Garden, FL, and Robert Ellis, Alabama, sisters; Lucille Windham, Gaffney, Georgie E. Locklear, Charlotte, NC and Mary E. Phillips, Gaffney, SC.

A Celebration of Life service will be held graveside, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Vernon Moore and Josh Henderson officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to observe social distancing.

Those wishing to pay their respect prior to the service time may do so on Tues., Aug. 4, from 9:00-1:00 at the funeral home.

E-condolences may also be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Cherokee County, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 5, 2020.
