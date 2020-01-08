Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Brenda Humphries

Brenda Humphries Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Brenda Jones Humphries, 77, of 2172 Boiling Springs Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gastonia, N.C., she was the wife of Lewis Humphries and daughter of the late Hugh Allen Jones and Margaret Holt Jones. She retired from Timken after 22 years of service and was a member of Camps Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Lewis Gene Humphries and wife, Goldie and Billy Humphries and wife, Jennifer, both of Gaffney; two daughters, Barbara Lester and husband, Jimmy and Lisa Espinoza and husband, Martin, both of Gaffney; a brother, Andy Jones; a sister-in-law, Marlene Jones; six grandchildren, Casey Addis Jones and husband, Brad, Zachary Addis, Phillip Lester and wife, Maria, Patrick Lester and wife, Jessica, Faith Humphries and Grace Humphries; five great-grandchildren, Miyah Lester, Olivia Lester, Jaydyn Jones, Reagan Addis and Mila Addis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Jones and a sister-in-law, Alene Jones.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Camps Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Buddy Morehead officiating. Interment will be in the Camps Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Camps Creek Baptist Church, 2318 Camps Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 8, 2020
