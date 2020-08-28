Brenda Smith

Blacksburg - Brenda Wilds Smith, 64, of 146 Whisonant St, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Burnsville, NC, she was the widow of Chris Smith and the daughter of Fred Mosley and the late Ethel Wilds Mosley. Mrs. Smith previously worked in textiles and was a member of First Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Smith is survived by a daughter, Mechelle Evans and husband, Ron; a son, Harley Ham and wife, Christina; eight grandchildren; a brother, Bob Mosley; and three sisters: Patsy Peeler, Cynthia Manning, and Sherry Rose.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel, a brother, Jim Mosley, and a sister, Ollie Bell Mosley, Ethel Mosley - Mother, Chris Smith - Spouse

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at First Apostolic Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. at First Apostolic Pentecostal Church with Rev. Seth Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Cemetery. Harley Ham, Ron Evans, Cabot Carlton, Austin Mosley, Bobby Manning, Tony Peeler, Jason Lanier, and Andy Stanford will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to First Apostolic Church, 553 E Cherokee St, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the home of her father, Fred Mosley, 193 Mosley Rd, Blacksburg, SC.

