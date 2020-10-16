1/1
Brenda Tate
1955 - 2020
Brenda Foster Tate, 65, of 101 Piedmont Street, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.

Wife of Reginald Tate, she was born in Cherokee County, SC, on September 3, 1955 to Milton and Lillian Smith Foster.

Brenda was a Baptist and a retired textile employee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Milton Boyd, Jr., Sammy Boyd and Ann Hogue.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her husband, Reginald Tate; three sons, Dennis Foster of Gaffney, Daniel Foster (Laura) of York, and Ricardo Foster (Marie) of Spartanburg; three brothers, Lawrence Tate (Catherine), Robert Tate (Sheila), both of Gaffney, Lewis Tate of Georgia; a sister, Lizzie Frawley (Thomas) of Spartanburg; two sisters in-law, Twana Tate and Susie Tate of Gaffney; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held Monday, October 19, 1 p.m., in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
