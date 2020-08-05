1/
Brian Largent
Gaffney - "There is no greater love than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." Brian Scott "Tank" Largent, 47, died a hero on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 after saving his child from drowning.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Ashley Leigh Largent and the son of the late Charles Dean Largent Sr. and Jane Largent Teague. Scott formerly worked as a contractor and, earlier this year, started a reptile rescue with his wife. He loved his family, loved his friends, and he loved to cook.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Largent is survived by his children: Noah, Abigail, Jade, Braeden, and Ryland Largent; his sibilings, Angela Largent Spencer and husband, Mike, Chuck Largent and wife, Lori, and Anita Largent Devine and husband, Kevin; special friends: Jaymie and Mike Dobbins, Judy Harris, Tommy Brewer, and Carl Harris; and numerous nieces, nephews, greatnieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney.

Memorials may be made to Brian Scott Largent Funeral Fund, c/o Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney, 211 E Frederick St, Gaffney, SC 29340 or online at www.gordonmortuary.com..

The family will be at the home of Chuck and Lori Largent, 145 Lester Dr, Gaffney, SC.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The family has asked that you think of Scott on November 3rd as you vote President Trump out of office.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Largent family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 5, 2020.
