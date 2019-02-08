Gaffney, S.C. - Brian Dwayne (Dirty) Mullinax, 54, of 102 Adams Street, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Billy Ray Hadden and Marie Mullinax Hadden. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a self-employed carpenter.

Surviving are a daughter, Hailey Peterson of Atlanta, GA; numerous cousins and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to his caregiver, Angela Sellars.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Mount Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Richard Sellars officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at the home of Michael and Becky Sellars, 118 Tansi Trail, Gaffney.

