Briana Lane
Gaffney, S.C. - Briana Nicole Lane, 26, of 204 Rolling Hills Circle, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Born in Marion, SC, she was the wife of Timothy Keith Norman and daughter of Richard Lane of Dillon, SC and Rachel Grimsley Cook of Gaffney. She was raised by Jenny Peeler (Mike) of Gaffney whom she called "Mom". Briana was a homemaker and member of Gloryland Baptist Church in Smyrna. She loved her family, especially her children, shopping, animals, especially horses, and riding 4 wheelers.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two sons, Noah Reece Norman and Brent Wyatt Norman; a daughter, Paisley Denise Rose Norman; two stepsons, Timothy Kayne Norman and Brayton Gauge Norman; four brothers, Bryson Grimsley, Colby Lane, Jordan Lane and Justin Hartley, all of Dillon, SC; three sisters, Kristine Grimsley, Taylor Cook and Kenna Brumbles, all of Dillon, SC; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Lane of Gaffney; mother-in-law, Mary Walker of Smyrna; sisters-in-law, Katelyn Caldwell of Union, Kristin Walker of Smyrna and Brentley Norman of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Abingdon Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the Church with Reverend David Owens officiating. Interment will be in the Abingdon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that social distancing be observed and that masks be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
