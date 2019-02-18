Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
GAFFNEY - Brinder Kay Hughey Jones, 69, of 1037 Pacolet Highway, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Kenneth Jones and the daughter of the late Earley Hughey and Violet Wisher Hughey. She loved the mountains, crafts, quilting, sewing and Sunday dinner with family. Mrs. Jones was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her husband, also surviving is a son, Michael Jones of the home; two daughters, Audrey Thomas and husband, Eddie of Grover and Brandy Webber of Gaffney; three sisters, Rosie Blanton and husband, Reverend William, Maggie Patterson and Linda Hall, all of Gaffney; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Hughey and Frank Hughey; and a sister, Louise Parker.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Henry Guyton officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 18, 2019
