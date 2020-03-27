|
Greenville, S.C. - Bruce Lee Allen, Sr., 52, of 660 Halton Road, Apt. 13F, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Trident Health System in N. Charleston, SC.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the husband of Kelly Hicks Allen, son of the late Lee Allen and Verlene Wilson Allen, and stepson of Evalena Allen of Gaffney. He was employed by HealthEx, a U.S. Army veteran, a CDL driver and of the Baptist faith. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Florida State, Carolina Tarheels and LA Lakers fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife and stepmother are two sons, Bruce Allen, Jr. of Gaffney and Keisean Foster of the home; two daughters, Latoya Ballinger (Anthony) of Gaffney and Ebonee Foster of the home; a brother, Michael Allen of Gaffney; two sisters, Whitney Allen and Taylor Allen, both of Gaffney; two grandchildren, De'taya Allen and Anthony Ballinger, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Allen.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services, with military rites, will immediately follow in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Michael Bridges and Dr. C. A. Wallace officiating.
The family will be at the home of Letite Ratchford, 118 Iris Lane, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020