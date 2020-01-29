Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Bruce Cain

Bruce Cain Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Bruce Carlton Cain, 70, of 132 Cole Creek Road, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Aiken, he was the companion of Janet Byars for twenty years and son of the late Hubert Cain and Marian Gunner Cain. He retired as a truck driver for Randolph Trucking, loved his family, an avid Clemson fan, and of the Pentecostal faith.

Also surviving are a son, Brad Cain of Camp Lejeune; three daughters, Angela Cain of Pacolet, Suzanne Golden and husband, Jason of Alabama and Mistie Cain Burleson of Aiken; a brother, Junior Cain and wife, Frankie of Una; ten grandchildren; several greatgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
