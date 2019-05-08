Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charleston Cremation Center - Charleston
2054 Wambaw Creek Rd. Suite A
Charleston, SC 29492
843-284-7777
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Palmetto Presbyterian Church
1720 Carolina Park Blvd
Mt Pleasant, SC
View Map

Bruce Mandley Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Mandley Thompson, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, SC (formerly of Gaffney, Spartanburg and Waterloo SC) entered into eternal rest on Monday May, 6.

Bruce graduated from Presbyterian College with a BA in Economics. He was Little All-American basketball player for the Blue Hose and still holds 8 individual records in rebounds and free throws. He was a Lieutenant in the US Army from 1957-1959. He then was a teacher and High School coach at Keowee HS (Oconee County) and Gaffney HS. He coached basketball, golf and football. Bruce was the first Cherokee County Recreation Director, where he founded the Cherokee County Swim Team, which is still in existence.

After retiring from coaching, he became the Personnel Manager of Limestone Manufacturing before assuming the role of Human Resource Director for 25 years at the City of Spartanburg, where he retired. In 1979, Bruce and a select few other personnel administrators from across the State founded the Municipality Personnel Association. Bruce was awarded the HR Professional of the Century in 2015. After retiring in 1997 he was able to play more golf and even made his first and only Hole in One.

Although his accomplishments were many, his greatest achievement was his family. He was the son of the late Forrest Arden and Dorothy Thompson of Ishpeming, Michigan. He was predeceased by his brother, Terry Thompson and his "other brother" and college roommate, Dave Thompson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marjorie Mills Thompson, his daughter Tami Thompson Dennis (Ray), his son Bruce M Thompson Jr (Ann); grandchildren Mills and Ramie Thompson and CC Davis (Scott); (adopted) Christina Kimball (Richard) and Izzy Gerber (Zach); and great-grandchildren,

Ruthie, Celia and Hank Davis; John, Graham and Wills Kimball and Margot Gerber.

There will be a service Saturday May 11, 2019 at Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1720 Carolina Park Blvd in Mt Pleasant, SC at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) at 793 Poplar Street, Clinton SC 29325.

Arrangements were made by Charleston Cremation Center. (www.CharlestonCremationCenter.com)

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now