Bruce Mandley Thompson, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, SC (formerly of Gaffney, Spartanburg and Waterloo SC) entered into eternal rest on Monday May, 6. Bruce graduated from Presbyterian College with a BA in Economics. He was Little All-American basketball player for the Blue Hose and still holds 8 individual records in rebounds and free throws. He was a Lieutenant in the US Army from 1957-1959. He then was a teacher and High School coach at Keowee HS (Oconee County) and Gaffney HS. He coached basketball, golf and football. Bruce was the first Cherokee County Recreation Director, where he founded the Cherokee County Swim Team, which is still in existence. After retiring from coaching, he became the Personnel Manager of Limestone Manufacturing before assuming the role of Human Resource Director for 25 years at the City of Spartanburg, where he retired. In 1979, Bruce and a select few other personnel administrators from across the State founded the Municipality Personnel Association. Bruce was awarded the HR Professional of the Century in 2015. After retiring in 1997 he was able to play more golf and even made his first and only Hole in One. Although his accomplishments were many, his greatest achievement was his family. He was the son of the late Forrest Arden and Dorothy Thompson of Ishpeming, Michigan. He was predeceased by his brother, Terry Thompson and his "other brother" and college roommate, Dave Thompson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marjorie Mills Thompson, his daughter Tami Thompson Dennis (Ray), his son Bruce M Thompson Jr (Ann); grandchildren Mills and Ramie Thompson and CC Davis (Scott); (adopted) Christina Kimball (Richard) and Izzy Gerber (Zach); and great-grandchildren, Ruthie, Celia and Hank Davis; John, Graham and Wills Kimball and Margot Gerber. There will be a service Saturday May 11, 2019 at Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1720 Carolina Park Blvd in Mt Pleasant, SC at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) at 793 Poplar Street, Clinton SC 29325. Arrangements were made by Charleston Cremation Center.