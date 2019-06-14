Home

Bruce Wayne Bright

GAFFNEY, S.C. - Bruce Wayne Bright, 55, husband of Sharron McMahan Bright, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Roy and Frances Easler Bright. He formerly worked in construction, welding, and electricial.

In addition to his wife, Sharron, he is survived by two daughters, Sarah Anderson (Stephen) and Crystal Deese (Rodney); three sons, Benny Sullivan, Danny Beck and Joshua Beck (Bridget –fiancée); a brother, Mickey Bright (Kim); 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Steven Bright.

Private services.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 14, 2019
