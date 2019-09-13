|
Gaffney, S.C. - Bryan Keith Goodson, 60, 400 Ninth St., Gaffney, SC, passed away September 11, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Patricia Teague Goodson and son of the late Betty Jean Goodson. He loved fishing, Nascar, grilling out. He also loved music, playing pool, camping, and traveling.
In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory are sons - Travis Humphries, Derrick Goodson, Matthew Goodson, Timothy Teague, Tony Wylie, and Jay Sarratt, all of Gaffney, SC; brothers - Rick Goodson of Blacksburg and Bobby Goodson of Gaffney and sister - Tina McDaniel Doubleday of FL. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased one sister - Lisa McDaniel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at Derrick Goodson home, 400 Ninth St., Gaffney, SC.
E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore Family of White Columns is serving The Goodson Family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019