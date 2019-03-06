Gaffney, S.C. - Buddy Eugene Huskey, 68, of 144 Burgess Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Barbara Gordon Huskey and son of the late Saul Huskey and Virginia Garland Huskey. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, and was employed by Filtration Group in York. He loved his family, hunting, baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, and could fix anything. He was a member of West End Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Dylan Huskey and wife, Danica of Gaffney; a mother-in-law, Peggy Tucker of Pageland; a father-in-law, Floyd Gordon of Monroe, NC; a brother-in-law, Randy Gordon and wife, Barbie of Pageland; two sisters-in-law, Tonya Huskey of Mooresboro, NC and Gail Gordon of Pageland; a niece, Jessica Heiser and husband, Paul of Rock Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Huskey and a step father-inlaw, Harry Tucker.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at West End Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Cook and Mr. Pat Cox officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence, 144 Burgess Road, Gaffney.

