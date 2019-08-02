|
Buddy Wayne Owens, 78, 107 Crescent Circle, Blacksburg, SC, passed away August 1, 2019, at home. He was the husband of the late Peggy Owens and son of the late Bill and Lulrhea Ramsey Owens. He loved his family, his grandkids, fishing with his sister, Judy, his little dog, Nuggett, and his wife of 50 years, Miss Peggy.
Left to cherish his memory are two sons - Alvin "Hairbear" Moss and wife, Sandy, of Gaffney, and Tony Moss and wife, Angie, of Blacksburg, SC; one sister - Judy Wray and husband, Ken, of Blacksburg, SC; grandkids - Jennifer Brown (Jim), Jessica Moss, Kayla Gaut (Gary), Lindsey Moss, Josh Moss, Jenca Moss, Juliet Moss, and Bradley Davidson; great-grandkids - Adriana Brown, Jeremiah Foster, Braxton Gaut, Drayton Lattimore and Brady Gaut; and caretaker - Layla Lee. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son - Randy "Flip" Moss and loving brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m., at White Columns.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Clingman Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lucky Earls officiating. At other times, the family will be at 107 Crescent Circle, Blacksburg, SC.
Pallbearers serving are Josh Moss, Brent Woods, Jimmy Scruggs, Jeremy Earls, Shane Owens, and Ken Wray.
Donations may be made to Tabernacle Of Love Church, 737 Cherokee Falls Rd., Blacksburg, SC, 29702.
E-Condolences can be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com
The Gore Family of White Columns is serving The Owens Family.