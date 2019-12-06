|
Cowpens, S.C. - Buffy Lynn Henry, 38, of 3928 Old Georgia Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Samuel "Sam" Henry of Gaffney and the late Lynn Sides Henry. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker, loved traveling, and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her father are two brothers, Chad Henry and wife, Elizabeth and Bob Henry and wife, Ariel, both of Gaffney; a nephew, Hunter Henry of Gaffney.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at White Plains Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Powell and Rev. Eddie Smith officiating. Interment will be in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, 201 W. Montgomery Street, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the home of Sam Henry, 3911 Old Georgia Highway, Cowpens, SC 29330.
