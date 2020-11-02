1/1
Buford "Bob" Jolly
Gaffney, S.C. - Buford Thomas "Bob" Jolly, 83, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lavada Bradley Jolly and son of the late Roy Dean Jolly and Lillie Price Jolly. He was a veteran and employed with the U.S. Air Force for 13 years, formerly worked as an engineer for GTE, and retired as an engineer from Verizon. He was a member of The Rough Riders in Tampa, FL where he served as a past president, a Mason, Shriner and member of the Scottish Rites. He loved traveling the world and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Mark Jolly (Karen) of Land O'Lakes, FL; four daughters, Christine Ballou of Spartanburg, Diana Jolly of Knoxville, TN, Sandra Jolly and Laura Phan (Bien), both of Gaffney; seven grandchildren; nine greatgrandchildren.

Graveside services, with military and masonic rites, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bryon McIntyre officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 216 Macedonia Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
Frederick Memorial Gardens
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
