|
|
Cal Dean Jefferies, age 70, of 108 Calton Drive Gaffney, S.C., peacefully transitioned Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Deacon Dewey Jefferies Sr. and Minnie Dawkins Jefferies. He was born January 20,1949. He was a graduate of Granard High School of 1967 and a retireD maintenance tech from Freightliner. He was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gaffney, S.C., where he was a junior deacon.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife of 36 years, Miriam Von Jefferies of the home; five sons, Calvis D. Jefferies (Sarah), Oshea Jefferies (Sparkle), Avery Wood, Terry Wood Sr., Kikkoman Jefferies; three daughters, Tenisha Jefferies of Gastonia, N.C., Felice Littlejohn, Jessica Martin all of Gaffney, S.C; two grandchildren reared in the home, Jarvis Dover, Terrie Smith; one sister, Nellie J. Smith of Gaffney, S.C.; one brother, Nesbitt L. Jefferies of Gaffney, SC.; three sistersin law, Phyllis D. Jefferies of Mesa, Arizona, Lillian Manning and Lucille Wood both of Gaffney, S.C.; thirty-three grandchildren, fourty-four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. with the Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019