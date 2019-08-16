Home

POWERED BY

Services
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433

Cal Jefferies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cal Jefferies Obituary

Cal Dean Jefferies, age 70, of 108 Calton Drive Gaffney, S.C., peacefully transitioned Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Deacon Dewey Jefferies Sr. and Minnie Dawkins Jefferies. He was born January 20,1949. He was a graduate of Granard High School of 1967 and a retireD maintenance tech from Freightliner. He was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gaffney, S.C., where he was a junior deacon.

He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife of 36 years, Miriam Von Jefferies of the home; five sons, Calvis D. Jefferies (Sarah), Oshea Jefferies (Sparkle), Avery Wood, Terry Wood Sr., Kikkoman Jefferies; three daughters, Tenisha Jefferies of Gastonia, N.C., Felice Littlejohn, Jessica Martin all of Gaffney, S.C; two grandchildren reared in the home, Jarvis Dover, Terrie Smith; one sister, Nellie J. Smith of Gaffney, S.C.; one brother, Nesbitt L. Jefferies of Gaffney, SC.; three sistersin law, Phyllis D. Jefferies of Mesa, Arizona, Lillian Manning and Lucille Wood both of Gaffney, S.C.; thirty-three grandchildren, fourty-four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. with the Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now