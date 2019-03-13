Gaffney - Mrs. Candes Hilderbrand Gibson, 89, of 132 Cooper Street, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Earl Gibson and the daughter of the late Roy Cooper and Bertha Hilderbrand Cooper. Candes previously worked in textiles and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Gibson two sons, Kenny Gibson and Henry Gibson; three sisters, Linda Cooper, Bonnie Pruett, and Gladys Lancaster; nine grandchildren, Shannon Keller and husband, Brad, Greg Gibson and wife, Heather, Ryan Gibson, Lori Lanier and husband, Barry, Jamie Gibson, Terri Gibson, Kelly Gibson, Phil Greene, and Chris Greene; twelve greatgrandchildren, Dakota, Bradley, Brandon, Mitchel, Auston, Harley, Jessie, Gracie, Dylan, Brandon, Micah, and Zoe; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra Spencer.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Van Gibson and Fred Gibson; one grandson, Brian Gibson, and two daughters-inlaw, Sherry Gibson and Linda Gibson.

Cryptside services for Mrs. Gibson will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Gibson family.