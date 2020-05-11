|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Jacquelynne Candice Mode Duncan, 48, of 625 White Plains Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Barry Duncan and daughter of Catherine Wilson Baker of Spartanburg and the late Roger Dale Mode. She was a graduate of Broome High School, Spartanburg Technical College with a degree in Early Childhood Development and Cosmetology School. She was formerly employed by Mary Black Hospital Children's Corner and a member of Northside Baptist Church in Gaffney. She loved her family, animals and crafting.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Jameson Roger Duncan of the home; two sisters, Allison Mossburg (Gary) of Chesnee and Lana Greene (Michael) of Cowpens; three brothers, Richard Baker, Christian Baker (Michelle), both of Spartanburg and Krell Mode of Columbia; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at the Church with Reverend Joel Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens in Cowpens, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with Jameson's education fund in c/o Barry Duncan, 625 White Plains Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of Bobby & Brenda Duncan, 623 White Plains Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 11, 2020