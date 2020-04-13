Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Candy Cotner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candy Cotner Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Candy Marie Bridges Cotner, 41, of 751 Garvin Lake Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Shelby, NC, she was the wife of Francis "Frank" Lamar Cotner and daughter of Ruben Bridges and Peggy Hudson Bridges of Gaffney. She was a homemaker, loved her family, cooking, the lake and river, and was a member of Gaffney Freewill Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are sons, Dayvin Chandler of the home, Timmy Otoski and Danny Otoski, both of Greenville and William Cotner of Spartanburg; daughters, Dakota Chandler of the home, Rosie Otoski and Stacey Otoski, both of Greenville. Emily Lear and Melissa Cotner, both of Gaffney; a sister, Amy Bridges of Spartanburg; paternal grandmother, Hazel Keeter of Shelby, NC.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -