Gaffney, SC - Candy Marie Bridges Cotner, 41, of 751 Garvin Lake Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Shelby, NC, she was the wife of Francis "Frank" Lamar Cotner and daughter of Ruben Bridges and Peggy Hudson Bridges of Gaffney. She was a homemaker, loved her family, cooking, the lake and river, and was a member of Gaffney Freewill Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are sons, Dayvin Chandler of the home, Timmy Otoski and Danny Otoski, both of Greenville and William Cotner of Spartanburg; daughters, Dakota Chandler of the home, Rosie Otoski and Stacey Otoski, both of Greenville. Emily Lear and Melissa Cotner, both of Gaffney; a sister, Amy Bridges of Spartanburg; paternal grandmother, Hazel Keeter of Shelby, NC.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020