Candy Kirby

Candy Kirby Obituary

Blacksburg - Candy Owens Kirby, 56, of 545 Bear Creek Road, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of James Kirby and the daughter of Evaleen Hambright Owens and the late Joe Owens. Mrs. Kirby previously worked for Milliken and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

In addition to her husband and mother, Mrs. Kirby is survived by a daughter, Star Evans (Ray), of Grover; a son, Derek Kirby (Katie), of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Canyon and Paisley Evans and Skylar and Kade Kirby; and a brother, Shane Owens, of Blacksburg.

She was preceded in death by her father, a brother, Joe Wayne "Little Joe" Owens, and a sister-in-law, Nikki Owens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church with Rev. Willie Lanier, Rev. Lucky Earls, and Rev. Chad Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow in Hambright Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Star and Ray Evans, 109 Little Creek Drive, Grover, NC.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kirby family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019
