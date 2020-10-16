1/
Carl Mickles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl William Mickles, 59, of 921 Stateline Road, Gaffney, passed away September 17, in his home. He was a son of the late William and Alberta Gist Mickles. Surviving are: two sons, Torrey Dodd (Chanti), of Greenville, Dreyion Dodd, of Spartanburg; a brother, William Odus Mickles, of Shelby; 4 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was a member of Suck Creek Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, 12 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter, officiating. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved