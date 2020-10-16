Carl Mickles

Carl William Mickles, 59, of 921 Stateline Road, Gaffney, passed away September 17, in his home. He was a son of the late William and Alberta Gist Mickles. Surviving are: two sons, Torrey Dodd (Chanti), of Greenville, Dreyion Dodd, of Spartanburg; a brother, William Odus Mickles, of Shelby; 4 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was a member of Suck Creek Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, 12 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter, officiating. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com