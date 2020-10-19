Carl Price

Irmo - Carl Amos Price, 89, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord Saturday, October 17, 2020, after a long illness.

He was the son of the late James W. and Eloise Blanton Price of Gaffney, SC. Survivors are two sons, Russell Edward (Diane) of Gilbert, SC and Richard Todd (Melanie) of Columbia, SC; four granddaughters, Mindy (Denny) Keisler of Gilbert, Summer (Jonathan) Rowell of West Columbia, Sara (Rachel) Price and Stephanie (Nate) Leske of La Crosse, WI; seven great-grandchildren and three sisters. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Patricia Scruggs Price, and eleven siblings.

Carl was a Veteran of the US Air Force, serving as a radar technician in the Korean Conflict.

He loved golf, bowling, traveling the world, and gardening which was always evident in his meticulously kept yard.

He retired as an engineer from the V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant and was a member of Irmo Baptist Church.

Due to Covid, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made in his name to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.