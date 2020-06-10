Gaffney, S.C. - Carl Douglas Robinson, 75, of 340 Sarratt Creek Road, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Logan, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Joseph Robinson and Alma White Robinson. He was a retired coal miner, a U.S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a son, Carl B. Robinson of Gaffney; a daughter, Maggie J. Robinson of Chesnee; three brothers, David Robinson of Lake, West Virginia, Ernest Robinson (Sissy) of Camden, SC and Terry Robinson (Ruby) of Chapmanville, West Virginia; three sisters, Paulin Carter (Harmon) of Cumberland, OH, Jeanette White (Bob) and Patricia Rose (Jerry), both of Camden, SC; a grandson, George (C.J.) Robinson; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Opal Woody.
All services will be held in West Virginia.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.