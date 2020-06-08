Ellenboro, NC – Carl Douglas Wheat, 55, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. A native of Cumberland County, NJ, he was the son of the late Ronald and Phyllis Holt Wheat.

Carl served in the U.S. Navy, worked many years as a USPS Carrier, and will be remembered as a patriotic and family man. He is survived by his daughters, Carla Hoyle and husband Michael of Ellenboro and Julia Staton and husband Shawn of Shelby; sister, Teresa Greene and husband Jerry of Ellenboro; brother, Steve Wheat of Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held 2-4 p.m, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Grace Chapel in Forest City, with Pastor Alan Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials may be made to Hammering For Hero's, P.O. Box 1534, Rutherfordton, NC 28139

Online condolences; www.claybarnette.com