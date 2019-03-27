Chesnee, S.C. - Carl Glenn Wilson, 69, of 7893 Parris Bridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Rutherfordton, NC, he was the husband of Martha Sue Painter Wilson and son of the late Curtis Wilson and Lillie McCraw Wilson. He retired from Roebuck Builders after over 27 years of service, was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea, and a member of Fingerville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved his family, flowers, gardening, hunting, fishing and working outdoors.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four brothers, David Wilson of Rutherfordton, NC, Roger Wilson of Spartanburg, Doug Wilson and wife, Norma of Chesnee and William "Junior" Wilson and wife, Diane of Rutherfordton, NC; a sister, Nancy Miller of Spartanburg; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Wilson.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Johnson Family.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Fingerville Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the Church with Rev. Andy Case officiating. Interment will be in the Arrowwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fingerville Baptist Church, "Building Fund", P.O. Box 69, Fingerville, SC 29338.

The family will be at the residence.

