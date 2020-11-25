Gaffney, S.C. – Carlene "Hinky" Alexander Hinkson Falkenberg, 80, of 957 Overbrook Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Woodbridge Senior Living.

Born in South Portland, Maine, she was the widow of the late Glenn (Ernie) Ernest Falkenberg and the daughter of the late Carl Alexander and Athelene Coron Alexander. She was a retired beautician, enjoyed arts, crafts and enjoyed painting. Mrs. Falkenberg was a faithful member of New Harvest Church of God, where she sang in the choir and was a former member of Windham Church of God.

Surviving are two sons, Carl Hinkson of Windham, Maine and Robert Hinkson of Gaffney; a step-son, Jason Falkenberg (Sara) of Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Kyle Hinkson, Joshua Hinkson and Devin Hinkson; and two step-grandchildren, Conner Falkenberg and Naomi Falkenberg. Mrs. Falkenberg was preceded in death by a son, Edward Hinkson.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at New Harvest Church of God. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. Interment will be in Wells Family Cemetery in Kings Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, 120 Boiling Springs, SC, 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.